    Pondy Oxides Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 372.64 crore, down 9.92% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 372.64 crore in December 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 413.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2022 down 17.63% from Rs. 14.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.45 crore in December 2022 down 22.48% from Rs. 25.09 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations372.64300.42413.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations372.64300.42413.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials358.13235.51338.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.516.0119.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.7719.336.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.675.385.60
    Depreciation2.622.442.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8916.6719.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6015.0821.52
    Other Income0.231.401.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8316.4822.79
    Interest1.160.942.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6715.5419.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6715.5419.89
    Tax4.033.805.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6311.7414.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.6311.7414.13
    Equity Share Capital11.6211.625.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0110.1024.30
    Diluted EPS10.0110.1024.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0110.1024.30
    Diluted EPS10.0110.1024.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
