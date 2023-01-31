Pondy Oxides Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 372.64 crore, down 9.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.64 crore in December 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 413.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2022 down 17.63% from Rs. 14.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.45 crore in December 2022 down 22.48% from Rs. 25.09 crore in December 2021.

Pondy Oxides EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 24.30 in December 2021.

