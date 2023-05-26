English
    PNC Infratech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,114.65 crore, up 10.29% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,114.65 crore in March 2023 up 10.29% from Rs. 1,917.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 184.46 crore in March 2023 up 33.47% from Rs. 138.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.53 crore in March 2023 up 25.02% from Rs. 233.19 crore in March 2022.

    PNC Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.39 in March 2022.

    PNC Infratech shares closed at 311.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.99% returns over the last 6 months and 30.75% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,114.651,626.971,917.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,114.651,626.971,917.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,596.221,205.321,354.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.83110.7880.30
    Depreciation27.8827.7632.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses160.58102.82258.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax253.14180.29192.62
    Other Income10.519.778.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax263.65190.06201.12
    Interest14.6816.2017.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax248.98173.86184.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax248.98173.86184.12
    Tax64.5244.4645.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities184.46129.41138.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period184.46129.41138.21
    Equity Share Capital51.3151.3151.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.195.045.39
    Diluted EPS7.195.045.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.195.045.39
    Diluted EPS7.195.045.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
