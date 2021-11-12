PNB Gilts Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 270.63 crore, up 23.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.63 crore in September 2021 up 23.87% from Rs. 218.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.91 crore in September 2021 up 393.6% from Rs. 16.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.06 crore in September 2021 up 67.9% from Rs. 137.02 crore in September 2020.

PNB Gilts EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2020.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 68.60 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)