Pioneer Distill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.34 crore, down 11.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.34 crore in September 2022 down 11.82% from Rs. 63.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.35 crore in September 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 21.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2021.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 164.40 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months and -8.11% over the last 12 months.