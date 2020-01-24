Pioneer Distill Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.90 crore, up 14.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.90 crore in December 2019 up 14.42% from Rs. 43.61 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.78 crore in December 2019 down 12.7% from Rs. 11.34 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2019 up 131.02% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2018.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 120.00 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and -28.36% over the last 12 months.