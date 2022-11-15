English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pilani Invest Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.37 crore, up 14.7% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.37 crore in September 2022 up 14.7% from Rs. 97.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.33 crore in September 2022 up 12.9% from Rs. 79.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.29 crore in September 2022 up 14.78% from Rs. 96.96 crore in September 2021.

    Pilani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 80.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 71.46 in September 2021.

    Pilani Invest shares closed at 1,899.05 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.98% returns over the last 6 months and -3.91% over the last 12 months.

    Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.3759.6997.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.3759.6997.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.400.35
    Depreciation0.070.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.681.220.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.2258.0096.87
    Other Income0.000.06--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.2258.0596.87
    Interest18.8917.4215.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.3340.6381.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax92.3340.6381.69
    Tax26.6910.4917.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.6330.1464.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.6330.1464.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates23.7015.3314.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates89.3345.4779.12
    Equity Share Capital11.0711.0711.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS80.6841.0771.46
    Diluted EPS80.6841.0771.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS80.6841.0771.46
    Diluted EPS80.6841.0771.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Pilani Invest #Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am