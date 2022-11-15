Pilani Invest Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.37 crore, up 14.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.37 crore in September 2022 up 14.7% from Rs. 97.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.33 crore in September 2022 up 12.9% from Rs. 79.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.29 crore in September 2022 up 14.78% from Rs. 96.96 crore in September 2021.

Pilani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 80.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 71.46 in September 2021.

Pilani Invest shares closed at 1,899.05 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.98% returns over the last 6 months and -3.91% over the last 12 months.