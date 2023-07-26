English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pil Italica Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.19 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pil Italica Lifestyle are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.19 crore in June 2023 up 19.3% from Rs. 16.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2023 up 463.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2023 up 147.76% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    Pil Italica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

    Pil Italica shares closed at 9.00 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 11.80% over the last 12 months.

    Pil Italica Lifestyle
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.1923.0516.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.1923.0516.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.6713.8210.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.901.280.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.46-1.420.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.072.401.84
    Depreciation0.220.210.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.434.803.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.441.950.48
    Other Income--0.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.441.990.48
    Interest0.240.320.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.201.670.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.201.670.21
    Tax--1.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.200.640.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.200.640.21
    Equity Share Capital23.5023.5023.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.030.01
    Diluted EPS0.050.030.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.030.01
    Diluted EPS0.050.030.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pil Italica #Pil Italica Lifestyle #Plastics #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!