Pil Italica Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.19 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.19 crore in June 2023 up 19.3% from Rs. 16.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2023 up 463.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2023 up 147.76% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

Pil Italica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Pil Italica shares closed at 9.00 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 11.80% over the last 12 months.