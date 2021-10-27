Phillips Carbon Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,067.60 crore, up 60.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,067.60 crore in September 2021 up 60.82% from Rs. 663.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.02 crore in September 2021 up 110.49% from Rs. 57.97 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.72 crore in September 2021 up 78.59% from Rs. 106.79 crore in September 2020.

Phillips Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.37 in September 2020.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 233.40 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.58% returns over the last 6 months and 52.25% over the last 12 months.