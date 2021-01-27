PG Electroplast Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 183.97 crore, up 31.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.97 crore in December 2020 up 31.38% from Rs. 140.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2020 up 963.59% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.94 crore in December 2020 up 108.09% from Rs. 7.66 crore in December 2019.

PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2019.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 149.85 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 286.21% returns over the last 6 months and 99.80% over the last 12 months.