Pennar Eng Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 154.21 crore, up 33.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.21 crore in December 2018 up 33.03% from Rs. 115.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2018 up 29.52% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.36 crore in December 2018 up 8.84% from Rs. 8.60 crore in December 2017.

Pennar Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2017.

Pennar Eng shares closed at 56.40 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and -37.23% over the last 12 months.