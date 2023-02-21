Parsvnath Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore, down 78.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore in December 2022 down 78.47% from Rs. 298.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 160.82 crore in December 2022 down 133.51% from Rs. 68.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 down 103.56% from Rs. 71.58 crore in December 2021.
|Parsvnath shares closed at 7.45 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -53.14% over the last 12 months.
|Parsvnath Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.24
|42.47
|298.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.24
|42.47
|298.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.60
|6.44
|2.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-3.82
|-7.66
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|44.16
|2.29
|191.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.13
|3.22
|4.29
|Depreciation
|13.55
|13.83
|16.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.23
|29.40
|32.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.61
|-5.05
|51.96
|Other Income
|3.52
|2.29
|3.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.10
|-2.76
|55.00
|Interest
|95.83
|96.50
|123.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-111.93
|-99.27
|-68.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-111.93
|-99.27
|-68.86
|Tax
|48.89
|0.14
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-160.82
|-99.41
|-68.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-160.82
|-99.41
|-68.85
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-160.82
|-99.41
|-68.87
|Equity Share Capital
|217.59
|217.59
|217.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.71
|-2.29
|-1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-3.71
|-2.29
|-1.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.71
|-2.29
|-1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-3.71
|-2.29
|-1.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited