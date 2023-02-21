English
    Parsvnath Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore, down 78.47% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore in December 2022 down 78.47% from Rs. 298.41 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 160.82 crore in December 2022 down 133.51% from Rs. 68.87 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 down 103.56% from Rs. 71.58 crore in December 2021.Parsvnath shares closed at 7.45 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -53.14% over the last 12 months.
    Parsvnath Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.2442.47298.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.2442.47298.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.606.442.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods-3.82-7.66--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.162.29191.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.133.224.29
    Depreciation13.5513.8316.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.2329.4032.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.61-5.0551.96
    Other Income3.522.293.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.10-2.7655.00
    Interest95.8396.50123.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-111.93-99.27-68.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-111.93-99.27-68.86
    Tax48.890.14-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-160.82-99.41-68.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-160.82-99.41-68.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-160.82-99.41-68.87
    Equity Share Capital217.59217.59217.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.71-2.29-1.56
    Diluted EPS-3.71-2.29-1.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.71-2.29-1.56
    Diluted EPS-3.71-2.29-1.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Parsvnath #Parsvnath Developers #Results
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:22 am