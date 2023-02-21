Parsvnath Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore, down 78.47% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 64.24 42.47 298.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 64.24 42.47 298.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.60 6.44 2.02 Purchase of Traded Goods -3.82 -7.66 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 44.16 2.29 191.13 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.13 3.22 4.29 Depreciation 13.55 13.83 16.58 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.23 29.40 32.43 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.61 -5.05 51.96 Other Income 3.52 2.29 3.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.10 -2.76 55.00 Interest 95.83 96.50 123.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -111.93 -99.27 -68.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -111.93 -99.27 -68.86 Tax 48.89 0.14 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -160.82 -99.41 -68.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -160.82 -99.41 -68.85 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 -0.02 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -160.82 -99.41 -68.87 Equity Share Capital 217.59 217.59 217.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.71 -2.29 -1.56 Diluted EPS -3.71 -2.29 -1.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.71 -2.29 -1.56 Diluted EPS -3.71 -2.29 -1.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited