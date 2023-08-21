Paragon Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 854.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in June 2023 up 854.84% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2023 up 239.51% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 up 265.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

Paragon Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2022.

Paragon Finance shares closed at 34.47 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.03% returns over the last 6 months and 91.50% over the last 12 months.