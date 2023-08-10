English
    Page Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,240.03 crore, down 7.55% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Page Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,240.03 crore in June 2023 down 7.55% from Rs. 1,341.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.36 crore in June 2023 down 23.51% from Rs. 207.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.76 crore in June 2023 down 19.04% from Rs. 301.10 crore in June 2022.

    Page Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 141.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 185.62 in June 2022.

    Page Industries shares closed at 39,042.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.85% returns over the last 6 months and -19.31% over the last 12 months.

    Page Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,240.03969.091,341.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,240.03969.091,341.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials297.39307.60383.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods167.73295.38322.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks118.73-182.71-96.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost208.74220.33215.99
    Depreciation21.0121.2918.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses205.58194.16217.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax220.86113.04279.79
    Other Income1.897.123.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax222.75120.16283.09
    Interest12.7413.638.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax210.01106.53274.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax210.01106.53274.56
    Tax51.6528.1867.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities158.3678.35207.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period158.3678.35207.04
    Equity Share Capital11.1511.1511.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS141.9870.24185.62
    Diluted EPS141.9870.24185.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS141.9870.24185.62
    Diluted EPS141.9870.24185.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023

