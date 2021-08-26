P and G Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 786.59 crore, up 23.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 786.59 crore in June 2021 up 23.96% from Rs. 634.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.98 crore in June 2021 down 29.23% from Rs. 69.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.60 crore in June 2021 down 32.75% from Rs. 119.86 crore in June 2020.

P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 21.32 in June 2020.

P and G shares closed at 13,126.50 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and 27.42% over the last 12 months.