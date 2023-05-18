Orient Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.48 crore, up 35.23% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Paper and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 258.48 crore in March 2023 up 35.23% from Rs. 191.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.95 crore in March 2023 up 2370.46% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.52 crore in March 2023 up 987.2% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2022.

    Orient Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

    Orient Paper shares closed at 45.45 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.77% returns over the last 6 months and 58.09% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Paper and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations258.48253.13191.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations258.48253.13191.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.6157.5040.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.72-2.3120.10
    Power & Fuel52.70--59.53
    Employees Cost19.8621.0620.61
    Depreciation10.037.527.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.09108.1045.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.4661.27-3.09
    Other Income19.031.173.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.4962.440.33
    Interest5.751.591.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.7460.84-1.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.7460.84-1.00
    Tax21.7921.331.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.9539.51-2.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.9539.51-2.20
    Equity Share Capital21.2221.2221.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.351.86-0.10
    Diluted EPS2.351.86-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.351.86-0.10
    Diluted EPS2.351.86-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 06:14 pm