Orient Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.48 crore, up 35.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.48 crore in March 2023 up 35.23% from Rs. 191.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.95 crore in March 2023 up 2370.46% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.52 crore in March 2023 up 987.2% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2022.

Orient Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

Orient Paper shares closed at 45.45 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.77% returns over the last 6 months and 58.09% over the last 12 months.