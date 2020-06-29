Orient Paper Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 134.48 crore, down 32.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Paper and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 134.48 crore in March 2020 down 32.13% from Rs. 198.13 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020 down 109.19% from Rs. 32.42 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2020 down 90.12% from Rs. 40.50 crore in March 2019.
Orient Paper shares closed at 21.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.81% returns over the last 6 months and -23.24% over the last 12 months.
|Orient Paper and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|134.48
|163.64
|198.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|134.48
|163.64
|198.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.30
|53.09
|56.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.83
|-0.15
|4.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.06
|21.47
|19.77
|Depreciation
|8.52
|8.39
|8.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.77
|78.61
|80.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.00
|2.23
|28.94
|Other Income
|3.48
|3.01
|3.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.52
|5.24
|32.49
|Interest
|1.47
|1.28
|2.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.99
|3.96
|30.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.99
|3.96
|30.05
|Tax
|-3.01
|0.63
|-2.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.98
|3.33
|32.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.98
|3.33
|32.42
|Equity Share Capital
|21.22
|21.22
|21.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.16
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.16
|1.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.16
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.16
|1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
