Orient Paper Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 134.48 crore, down 32.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.48 crore in March 2020 down 32.13% from Rs. 198.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020 down 109.19% from Rs. 32.42 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2020 down 90.12% from Rs. 40.50 crore in March 2019.

Orient Paper shares closed at 21.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.81% returns over the last 6 months and -23.24% over the last 12 months.