Oricon Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 155.69 crore, up 4.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.69 crore in March 2023 up 4.04% from Rs. 149.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 down 73.01% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2023 down 28.78% from Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2022.

Oricon Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2022.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 22.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.35% returns over the last 6 months and -19.79% over the last 12 months.