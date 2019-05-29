Opto Circuits Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.82 crore, up 9.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.82 crore in March 2019 up 9.01% from Rs. 24.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.33 crore in March 2019 up 69.56% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2019 up 52.05% from Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2018.

Opto Circuits EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2018.

Opto Circuits shares closed at 7.80 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and -30.67% over the last 12 months.