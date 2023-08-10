Omaxe Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 213.45 crore, up 76.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.45 crore in June 2023 up 76.23% from Rs. 121.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 106.32 crore in June 2023 down 117.11% from Rs. 48.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 85.13 crore in June 2023 down 309.48% from Rs. 20.79 crore in June 2022.

Omaxe shares closed at 46.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.33% over the last 12 months.