    Omaxe Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 213.45 crore, up 76.23% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:

    Net Sales at Rs 213.45 crore in June 2023 up 76.23% from Rs. 121.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 106.32 crore in June 2023 down 117.11% from Rs. 48.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 85.13 crore in June 2023 down 309.48% from Rs. 20.79 crore in June 2022.

    Omaxe shares closed at 46.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.33% over the last 12 months.

    Omaxe
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations213.45289.47121.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations213.45289.47121.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials345.13597.91295.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-73.44-256.35-178.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.476.939.22
    Depreciation15.6616.1716.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8250.4518.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-108.19-125.64-40.12
    Other Income7.408.702.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-100.79-116.94-37.49
    Interest30.7525.7828.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-131.54-142.72-66.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-131.54-142.72-66.02
    Tax-25.29-38.33-15.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-106.25-104.39-50.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-106.25-104.39-50.20
    Minority Interest-0.11-1.081.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.04----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-106.32-105.47-48.97
    Equity Share Capital182.90182.90182.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.81-5.77-2.68
    Diluted EPS-5.81-5.77-2.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.81-5.77-2.68
    Diluted EPS-5.81-5.77-2.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

