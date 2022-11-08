English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    OM Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore in September 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 69.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2022 down 139.85% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2022 down 84.11% from Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2021.

    OM Infra shares closed at 37.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.

    OM Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.30116.8569.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.30116.8569.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.0232.7212.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.081.011.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.8620.745.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.666.884.92
    Depreciation1.301.801.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.9342.0330.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.8311.6912.81
    Other Income5.971.560.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.1413.2513.56
    Interest5.586.057.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.447.206.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.447.206.40
    Tax1.68--2.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.127.204.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----11.26
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.127.2015.36
    Equity Share Capital9.639.639.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.780.751.52
    Diluted EPS-0.780.751.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.780.751.52
    Diluted EPS-0.780.751.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #OM Infra #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:16 pm