Ocean Agro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.55 crore, down 12.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.55 crore in June 2019 down 12.74% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019 down 216.18% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 down 126.42% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2018.

Ocean Agro shares closed at 17.20 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.71% returns over the last 6 months and 4.24% over the last 12 months.