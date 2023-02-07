Nuvoco Vistas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,096.61 crore, up 19.67% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,096.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 1,751.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.24 crore in December 2022 up 27.49% from Rs. 36.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.51 crore in December 2022 up 10.89% from Rs. 201.56 crore in December 2021.
Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 344.30 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.52% over the last 12 months.
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,096.61
|2,042.62
|1,751.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,096.61
|2,042.62
|1,751.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|355.38
|316.46
|298.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|247.60
|237.61
|202.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-71.73
|46.07
|-128.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|119.70
|117.69
|118.42
|Depreciation
|175.34
|175.99
|162.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,247.03
|1,179.95
|1,094.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.29
|-31.15
|4.67
|Other Income
|24.88
|22.21
|34.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.17
|-8.94
|39.54
|Interest
|94.12
|87.53
|95.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-45.95
|-96.47
|-56.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-45.95
|-96.47
|-56.14
|Tax
|-19.71
|-30.21
|-19.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.24
|-66.26
|-36.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.24
|-66.26
|-36.19
|Equity Share Capital
|357.16
|357.16
|357.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-1.86
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-1.86
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-1.86
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-1.86
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited