    Nuvoco Vistas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,096.61 crore, up 19.67% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,096.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 1,751.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.24 crore in December 2022 up 27.49% from Rs. 36.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.51 crore in December 2022 up 10.89% from Rs. 201.56 crore in December 2021.

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,096.612,042.621,751.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,096.612,042.621,751.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials355.38316.46298.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods247.60237.61202.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-71.7346.07-128.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost119.70117.69118.42
    Depreciation175.34175.99162.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,247.031,179.951,094.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.29-31.154.67
    Other Income24.8822.2134.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.17-8.9439.54
    Interest94.1287.5395.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-45.95-96.47-56.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-45.95-96.47-56.14
    Tax-19.71-30.21-19.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.24-66.26-36.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.24-66.26-36.19
    Equity Share Capital357.16357.16357.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-1.86-1.01
    Diluted EPS-0.73-1.86-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-1.86-1.01
    Diluted EPS-0.73-1.86-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited