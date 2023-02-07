Nuvoco Vistas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,096.61 crore, up 19.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,096.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 1,751.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.24 crore in December 2022 up 27.49% from Rs. 36.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.51 crore in December 2022 up 10.89% from Rs. 201.56 crore in December 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 344.30 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.52% over the last 12 months.