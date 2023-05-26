Nucleus Softwar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 206.20 crore, up 34.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.20 crore in March 2023 up 34.74% from Rs. 153.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.65 crore in March 2023 up 269.87% from Rs. 18.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.47 crore in March 2023 up 195.9% from Rs. 31.25 crore in March 2022.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 25.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.67 in March 2022.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 674.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.26% returns over the last 6 months and 70.92% over the last 12 months.