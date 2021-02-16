Norben Tea Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 51.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in December 2020 up 51.56% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 194.25% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 up 466.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Norben Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2019.

Norben Tea shares closed at 7.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -25.77% returns over the last 6 months