Noida Toll Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore, down 7.78% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore in September 2022 down 7.78% from Rs. 6.85 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.87 crore in September 2022 up 5.39% from Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 2.21 crore in September 2021.
Noida Toll shares closed at 7.95 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.00% returns over the last 6 months and 11.97% over the last 12 months.
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.32
|6.35
|6.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.32
|6.35
|6.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.21
|0.20
|Depreciation
|10.55
|10.43
|10.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.00
|4.67
|4.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.44
|-8.96
|-8.51
|Other Income
|1.58
|0.16
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.86
|-8.80
|-8.31
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.87
|-8.81
|-8.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.87
|-8.81
|-8.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.87
|-8.81
|-8.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.87
|-8.81
|-8.32
|Equity Share Capital
|186.20
|186.20
|186.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.47
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.47
|-0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.47
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.47
|-0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited