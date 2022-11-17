Noida Toll Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore, down 7.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore in September 2022 down 7.78% from Rs. 6.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.87 crore in September 2022 up 5.39% from Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 2.21 crore in September 2021.

Noida Toll shares closed at 7.95 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.00% returns over the last 6 months and 11.97% over the last 12 months.