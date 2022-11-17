English
    Noida Toll Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore, down 7.78% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore in September 2022 down 7.78% from Rs. 6.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.87 crore in September 2022 up 5.39% from Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 2.21 crore in September 2021.

    Noida Toll shares closed at 7.95 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.00% returns over the last 6 months and 11.97% over the last 12 months.

    Noida Toll Bridge Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.326.356.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.326.356.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.210.20
    Depreciation10.5510.4310.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.004.674.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.44-8.96-8.51
    Other Income1.580.160.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.86-8.80-8.31
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.87-8.81-8.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.87-8.81-8.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.87-8.81-8.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.87-8.81-8.32
    Equity Share Capital186.20186.20186.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.42-0.47-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.42-0.47-0.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.42-0.47-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.42-0.47-0.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

