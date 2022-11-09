English
    NOCIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 389.23 crore, up 3.75% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NOCIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 389.23 crore in September 2022 up 3.75% from Rs. 375.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.73 crore in September 2022 up 19.14% from Rs. 29.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.86 crore in September 2022 up 21.7% from Rs. 51.65 crore in September 2021.

    NOCIL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2021.

    NOCIL shares closed at 242.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -9.13% over the last 12 months.

    NOCIL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations389.23508.90375.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations389.23508.90375.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials228.00268.53229.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.771.110.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.102.92-6.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.2524.0319.50
    Depreciation13.9513.6910.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.31109.7182.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.0588.9139.60
    Other Income0.861.051.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.9189.9640.97
    Interest0.340.280.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.5789.6840.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.5789.6840.78
    Tax12.8423.2010.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.7366.4829.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.7366.4829.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.7366.4829.99
    Equity Share Capital166.62166.61166.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.143.991.80
    Diluted EPS2.133.981.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.143.991.80
    Diluted EPS2.133.981.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #NOCIL #Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:33 pm