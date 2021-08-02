NK Industries Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore, up 6.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore in June 2021 up 6.68% from Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021 up 28.29% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 down 51.11% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

NK Industries shares closed at 27.35 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.29% returns over the last 6 months and 19.43% over the last 12 months.