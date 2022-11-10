Nitta Gelatin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.53 crore, up 20.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.53 crore in September 2022 up 20.75% from Rs. 103.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.74 crore in September 2022 up 195.24% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.72 crore in September 2022 up 109.96% from Rs. 12.25 crore in September 2021.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 17.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.87 in September 2021.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 564.15 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.71% returns over the last 6 months and 133.12% over the last 12 months.