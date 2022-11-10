English
    Nitta Gelatin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.53 crore, up 20.75% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.53 crore in September 2022 up 20.75% from Rs. 103.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.74 crore in September 2022 up 195.24% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.72 crore in September 2022 up 109.96% from Rs. 12.25 crore in September 2021.

    Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 17.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.87 in September 2021.

    Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 564.15 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.71% returns over the last 6 months and 133.12% over the last 12 months.

    Nitta Gelatin India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.53113.24103.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.53113.24103.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.3361.9357.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.05-4.08-1.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2311.049.93
    Depreciation3.323.243.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.0828.9627.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5212.146.20
    Other Income4.880.932.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4013.078.83
    Interest1.911.161.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.4911.907.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.4911.907.64
    Tax4.753.462.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.748.455.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.748.455.33
    Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.339.305.87
    Diluted EPS17.339.305.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.339.305.87
    Diluted EPS17.339.305.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Nitta Gelatin #Nitta Gelatin India #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm