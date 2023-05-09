English
    Nitta Gelatin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.52 crore, up 9.44% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.52 crore in March 2023 up 9.44% from Rs. 118.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.83 crore in March 2023 up 59.24% from Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.69 crore in March 2023 up 34.18% from Rs. 16.91 crore in March 2022.

    Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.57 in March 2022.

    Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 891.05 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.95% returns over the last 6 months and 147.51% over the last 12 months.

    Nitta Gelatin India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.52119.47118.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.52119.47118.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.6653.8956.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.82-4.163.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1811.1411.92
    Depreciation3.273.363.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.3327.9930.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2527.2613.05
    Other Income0.170.140.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4227.4013.55
    Interest0.260.871.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1626.5312.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.1626.5312.42
    Tax5.335.783.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.8320.758.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.8320.758.69
    Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2422.859.57
    Diluted EPS15.2422.859.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2422.859.57
    Diluted EPS15.2422.859.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
