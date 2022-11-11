English
    Nilkamal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.53 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 760.53 crore in September 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 689.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.75 crore in September 2022 down 16.83% from Rs. 27.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.83 crore in September 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 67.20 crore in September 2021.

    Nilkamal EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.33 in September 2021.

    Nilkamal shares closed at 2,025.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.42% returns over the last 6 months and -16.40% over the last 12 months.

    Nilkamal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations760.53704.95689.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations760.53704.95689.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials329.09301.97305.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods162.63145.29124.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.66-10.01-1.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.9749.5445.05
    Depreciation26.8526.1523.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses181.23152.50149.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.4339.5242.44
    Other Income4.552.591.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9842.1143.45
    Interest8.747.906.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.2434.2236.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.2434.2236.92
    Tax7.498.479.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.7525.7527.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.7525.7527.35
    Equity Share Capital14.9214.9214.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2517.2518.33
    Diluted EPS15.2517.2518.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2517.2518.33
    Diluted EPS15.2517.2518.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

