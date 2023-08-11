NIIT Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.55 crore, down 84.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.55 crore in June 2023 down 84.55% from Rs. 404.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2023 down 95.07% from Rs. 44.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2023 down 89.49% from Rs. 75.28 crore in June 2022.

NIIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2022.

NIIT shares closed at 78.29 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -77.82% returns over the last 6 months and -77.47% over the last 12 months.