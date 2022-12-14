Nifty cruising new highs – Time for reversal or year-end celebrations?

Highlights Nifty scaling new highs, climbing the wall of worries We revisit the gap between bond and earnings yield to gauge if markets are overvalued Markets have usually bottomed out when earnings yield exceeds bond yield At the top, the gap between the two widens as equities get more expensive Past 16 years’ data at the top shows the average gap between bond and earnings yield at 2.5 percent The current gap is lower, suggesting potential upside Global milieu turning tad better and India looks promising Climbing...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Airlines are ruling the sky again, will the stocks fly?
Dec 13, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian equities' future looks bright, core inflation remains high, silver demands investors’ attention, climate crisis brings forth investment opportunities, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the gameRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers