English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nelcast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 292.77 crore, down 0.84% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nelcast are:Net Sales at Rs 292.77 crore in June 2023 down 0.84% from Rs. 295.25 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.18 crore in June 2023 down 7.59% from Rs. 7.77 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.96 crore in June 2023 down 1.46% from Rs. 23.30 crore in June 2022.
    Nelcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2022.Nelcast shares closed at 113.55 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.89% returns over the last 6 months and 55.55% over the last 12 months.
    Nelcast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations292.77313.18295.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations292.77313.18295.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.78151.76153.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.38-5.354.48
    Power & Fuel31.4633.3327.97
    Employees Cost17.3117.0414.04
    Depreciation5.886.465.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.2797.5976.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4512.3613.32
    Other Income3.622.004.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0814.3617.62
    Interest7.878.376.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.215.9910.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.215.9910.88
    Tax2.031.513.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.184.487.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.184.487.77
    Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.520.89
    Diluted EPS0.820.520.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.520.89
    Diluted EPS0.820.520.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Nelcast #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!