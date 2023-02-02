English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nelcast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.03 crore, up 40.83% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nelcast are:Net Sales at Rs 327.03 crore in December 2022 up 40.83% from Rs. 232.22 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2022 up 156.43% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.30 crore in December 2022 up 37.95% from Rs. 15.44 crore in December 2021.
    Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.Nelcast shares closed at 108.25 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.40% returns over the last 6 months and 28.64% over the last 12 months.
    Nelcast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations327.03328.52232.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations327.03328.52232.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials163.06164.03129.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.28-0.45-14.29
    Power & Fuel33.6831.00--
    Employees Cost17.6315.5513.74
    Depreciation6.085.795.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.7791.4492.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5221.164.87
    Other Income6.703.144.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2224.309.75
    Interest8.097.996.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.1316.312.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.1316.312.84
    Tax1.794.160.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.3412.152.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.3412.152.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.3412.152.08
    Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.611.400.24
    Diluted EPS0.611.400.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.611.400.24
    Diluted EPS0.611.400.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited