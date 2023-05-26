NCC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,949.03 crore, up 42.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,949.03 crore in March 2023 up 42.32% from Rs. 3,477.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.97 crore in March 2023 down 16.17% from Rs. 242.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.94 crore in March 2023 up 74.9% from Rs. 284.13 crore in March 2022.

NCC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2022.

NCC shares closed at 117.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.19% returns over the last 6 months and 92.87% over the last 12 months.