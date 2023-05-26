English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NCC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,949.03 crore, up 42.32% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NCC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,949.03 crore in March 2023 up 42.32% from Rs. 3,477.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.97 crore in March 2023 down 16.17% from Rs. 242.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.94 crore in March 2023 up 74.9% from Rs. 284.13 crore in March 2022.

    NCC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2022.

    NCC shares closed at 117.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.19% returns over the last 6 months and 92.87% over the last 12 months.

    NCC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,949.033,849.603,477.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,949.033,849.603,477.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,217.331,207.681,200.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.16-4.3819.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost146.20139.26121.81
    Depreciation53.0851.6246.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,086.732,130.641,865.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax411.53324.78223.22
    Other Income32.3354.1314.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax443.86378.91237.63
    Interest142.66138.16126.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax301.20240.75110.98
    Exceptional Items-14.37--172.43
    P/L Before Tax286.83240.75283.41
    Tax89.6973.8348.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities197.14166.92234.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period197.14166.92234.42
    Minority Interest---10.608.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.831.38-0.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates202.97157.70242.13
    Equity Share Capital125.57125.57121.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.543.97
    Diluted EPS3.042.533.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.543.97
    Diluted EPS3.042.533.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #NCC #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 06:08 pm