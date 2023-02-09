Navin Fluorine: Keep this quality chemical business on radar during downcycle

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Specialty chemicals get spare capacity from new plants Project for Honeywell ramped up to designed capacity CDMO business lumpy but traction warrants a 4th CGMP facility Margins to stabilise at 24-25 percent Watch for global recession risk and LatAm drought impact Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 4,215; Market cap: Rs 20,895 crore) posted a strong set of results in Q3FY23, with decent numbers for all divisions. Margins improved on operating leverage. The highlight of the quarter was steady progress in commissioning new projects and a subsequent...