    National Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.90 crore, down 13.33% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Steel & Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 179.90 crore in September 2022 down 13.33% from Rs. 207.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.03 crore in September 2022 down 465.65% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 up 183.15% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

    National Steel shares closed at 4.55 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.41% returns over the last 6 months

    National Steel & Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations179.90121.17207.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations179.90121.17207.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.0357.75136.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.0728.3321.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.49-10.257.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.519.519.55
    Depreciation12.3411.9811.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.2639.7532.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.80-15.90-12.95
    Other Income0.200.710.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.60-15.19-12.88
    Interest0.430.0616.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.03-15.25-29.29
    Exceptional Items----32.58
    P/L Before Tax-12.03-15.253.29
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.03-15.253.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.03-15.253.29
    Equity Share Capital44.5044.5044.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.70-3.430.74
    Diluted EPS-2.70-3.430.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.70-3.430.74
    Diluted EPS-2.70-3.430.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

