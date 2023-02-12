English
    Narmada Gelatin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.56 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narmada Gelatines are:Net Sales at Rs 51.56 crore in December 2022 up 18.53% from Rs. 43.50 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2022 up 28.18% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2022 up 23.54% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.
    Narmada Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.27 in December 2021.Narmada Gelatin shares closed at 265.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.02% returns over the last 6 months and 18.43% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.5646.3843.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.5646.3843.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.8826.0930.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.071.25-4.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.363.413.08
    Depreciation0.480.480.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.2512.658.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.522.505.28
    Other Income0.821.180.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.343.685.89
    Interest0.120.08--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.223.605.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.223.605.89
    Tax1.580.761.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.642.844.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.642.844.40
    Equity Share Capital6.056.056.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.324.697.27
    Diluted EPS9.324.697.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.324.697.27
    Diluted EPS9.324.697.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited