Narmada Gelatin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.56 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narmada Gelatines are:Net Sales at Rs 51.56 crore in December 2022 up 18.53% from Rs. 43.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2022 up 28.18% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2022 up 23.54% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.
Narmada Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.27 in December 2021.
|Narmada Gelatin shares closed at 265.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.02% returns over the last 6 months and 18.43% over the last 12 months.
|Narmada Gelatines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.56
|46.38
|43.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.56
|46.38
|43.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.88
|26.09
|30.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.07
|1.25
|-4.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.36
|3.41
|3.08
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.48
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.25
|12.65
|8.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.52
|2.50
|5.28
|Other Income
|0.82
|1.18
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.34
|3.68
|5.89
|Interest
|0.12
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.22
|3.60
|5.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.22
|3.60
|5.89
|Tax
|1.58
|0.76
|1.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.64
|2.84
|4.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.64
|2.84
|4.40
|Equity Share Capital
|6.05
|6.05
|6.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.32
|4.69
|7.27
|Diluted EPS
|9.32
|4.69
|7.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.32
|4.69
|7.27
|Diluted EPS
|9.32
|4.69
|7.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited