Nahar Spinning Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 996.34 crore, up 37.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 996.34 crore in March 2022 up 37.1% from Rs. 726.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.23 crore in March 2022 up 69.1% from Rs. 63.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.83 crore in March 2022 up 45.64% from Rs. 124.85 crore in March 2021.

Nahar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 29.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.43 in March 2021.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 395.75 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.10% returns over the last 6 months and 186.15% over the last 12 months.