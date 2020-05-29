Muthoot Cap Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 146.90 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.90 crore in March 2020 up 7.67% from Rs. 136.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2020 down 24.25% from Rs. 18.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.22 crore in March 2020 up 2.86% from Rs. 73.13 crore in March 2019.

Muthoot Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.14 in March 2019.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 275.80 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -42.00% returns over the last 6 months and -62.71% over the last 12 months.