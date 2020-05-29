App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 10:36 AM IST

Muthoot Cap Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 146.90 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.90 crore in March 2020 up 7.67% from Rs. 136.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2020 down 24.25% from Rs. 18.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.22 crore in March 2020 up 2.86% from Rs. 73.13 crore in March 2019.

Muthoot Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.14 in March 2019.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 275.80 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -42.00% returns over the last 6 months and -62.71% over the last 12 months.

Muthoot Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations146.90150.69136.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations146.90150.69136.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.4223.2021.02
Depreciation0.470.420.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies22.4815.5910.85
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.8228.1831.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.7183.3072.64
Other Income0.040.180.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.7583.4872.86
Interest56.2357.9544.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.5225.5328.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.5225.5328.18
Tax4.626.589.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.9018.9518.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.9018.9518.35
Equity Share Capital16.4516.4516.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.4511.5211.14
Diluted EPS8.4511.5211.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.4511.5211.14
Diluted EPS8.4511.5211.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 29, 2020 10:32 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Muthoot Cap #Muthoot Capital Services #Results

