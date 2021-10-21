Music Broadcast Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore, up 39.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.04 crore in September 2021 up 39.77% from Rs. 30.08 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021 up 104.51% from Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.35 crore in September 2021 up 8600% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

Music Broadcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2020.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 24.95 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.39% returns over the last 6 months and 44.22% over the last 12 months.