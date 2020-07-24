App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MphasiS Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,288.21 crore, up 10.94% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MphasiS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,288.21 crore in June 2020 up 10.94% from Rs. 2,062.56 crore in June 2019.

Close

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 275.12 crore in June 2020 up 3.94% from Rs. 264.70 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 455.48 crore in June 2020 up 6.34% from Rs. 428.33 crore in June 2019.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 14.75 in June 2020 from Rs. 14.21 in June 2019.

MphasiS shares closed at 979.60 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.52% returns over the last 6 months and 6.97% over the last 12 months.

MphasiS
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,288.212,346.152,062.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,288.212,346.152,062.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,302.841,321.101,154.20
Depreciation59.4560.8754.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses567.56581.05534.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax358.36383.13319.33
Other Income37.6752.5254.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax396.03435.65373.42
Interest19.4720.6519.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax376.57415.00353.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax376.57415.00353.55
Tax101.4561.7788.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities275.12353.23264.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period275.12353.23264.70
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates275.12353.23264.70
Equity Share Capital186.56186.54186.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves5,961.175,643.065,242.65
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.7518.9414.21
Diluted EPS14.6718.8214.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.7518.9414.21
Diluted EPS14.6718.8214.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #MphasiS #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.