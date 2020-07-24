MphasiS Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,288.21 crore, up 10.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MphasiS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,288.21 crore in June 2020 up 10.94% from Rs. 2,062.56 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 275.12 crore in June 2020 up 3.94% from Rs. 264.70 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 455.48 crore in June 2020 up 6.34% from Rs. 428.33 crore in June 2019.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 14.75 in June 2020 from Rs. 14.21 in June 2019.

MphasiS shares closed at 979.60 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.52% returns over the last 6 months and 6.97% over the last 12 months.