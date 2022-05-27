Motherson Sumi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,630.60 crore, up 28.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,630.60 crore in March 2022 up 28.49% from Rs. 1,269.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 397.27 crore in March 2022 up 62.23% from Rs. 244.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 599.55 crore in March 2022 up 204.39% from Rs. 196.97 crore in March 2021.

Motherson Sumi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 122.70 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)