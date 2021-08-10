Motherson Sumi Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16,157.35 crore, up 90% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,157.35 crore in June 2021 up 90% from Rs. 8,503.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.63 crore in June 2021 up 135.74% from Rs. 810.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,374.75 crore in June 2021 up 336.24% from Rs. 581.92 crore in June 2020.

Motherson Sumi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2020.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 230.90 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.97% returns over the last 6 months and 120.11% over the last 12 months.