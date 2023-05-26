English
    MOTHERSON Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22,476.85 crore, up 30.79% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22,476.85 crore in March 2023 up 30.79% from Rs. 17,184.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 653.96 crore in March 2023 up 437.71% from Rs. 121.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,095.55 crore in March 2023 up 55% from Rs. 1,352.01 crore in March 2022.

    MOTHERSON EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

    MOTHERSON shares closed at 81.70 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and 2.21% over the last 12 months.

    Samvardhana Motherson International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22,251.9120,226.2216,911.12
    Other Operating Income224.94--273.71
    Total Income From Operations22,476.8520,226.2217,184.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12,537.0711,542.169,845.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods128.80126.9196.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.49-136.3089.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4,962.034,596.614,059.15
    Depreciation839.70815.05736.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,782.002,521.531,882.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,180.76760.26474.59
    Other Income75.09122.10141.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,255.85882.36615.83
    Interest278.44149.40161.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax977.41732.96454.68
    Exceptional Items-0.10-0.99-47.56
    P/L Before Tax977.31731.97407.12
    Tax253.85217.18265.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities723.46514.79141.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period723.46514.79141.19
    Minority Interest-45.14-46.81-8.42
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-24.36-14.06-11.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates653.96453.92121.62
    Equity Share Capital677.64677.64451.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.970.670.27
    Diluted EPS0.970.670.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.970.670.27
    Diluted EPS0.970.670.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:00 pm