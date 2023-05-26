MOTHERSON Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22,476.85 crore, up 30.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22,476.85 crore in March 2023 up 30.79% from Rs. 17,184.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 653.96 crore in March 2023 up 437.71% from Rs. 121.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,095.55 crore in March 2023 up 55% from Rs. 1,352.01 crore in March 2022.

MOTHERSON EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

MOTHERSON shares closed at 81.70 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and 2.21% over the last 12 months.