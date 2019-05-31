Monotype India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 90.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monotype India are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in March 2019 down 90.11% from Rs. 30.84 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2019 up 96.54% from Rs. 80.59 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 up 98.26% from Rs. 82.11 crore in March 2018.
Monotype India shares closed at 0.19 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.63% returns over the last 6 months and -64.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|Monotype India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.02
|1.31
|28.13
|Other Operating Income
|-0.97
|0.01
|2.72
|Total Income From Operations
|3.05
|1.32
|30.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.17
|0.10
|29.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.08
|7.36
|82.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.12
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.07
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|-6.34
|-82.13
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|-6.34
|-82.13
|Interest
|1.34
|0.16
|0.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.79
|-6.50
|-83.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.79
|-6.50
|-83.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|-2.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.79
|-6.50
|-80.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.79
|-6.50
|-80.59
|Equity Share Capital
|70.31
|70.31
|70.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.09
|-1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.09
|-1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.09
|-1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.09
|-1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited