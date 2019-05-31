Monotype India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 90.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in March 2019 down 90.11% from Rs. 30.84 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2019 up 96.54% from Rs. 80.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 up 98.26% from Rs. 82.11 crore in March 2018.

Monotype India shares closed at 0.19 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.63% returns over the last 6 months and -64.15% over the last 12 months.