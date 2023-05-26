English
    Mohite Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.68 crore, down 31.61% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mohite Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.68 crore in March 2023 down 31.61% from Rs. 44.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 up 21.51% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2023 up 58.3% from Rs. 6.93 crore in March 2022.

    Mohite Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2022.

    Mohite Ind shares closed at 19.85 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.66% returns over the last 6 months and -3.87% over the last 12 months.

    Mohite Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6812.0344.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6812.0344.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.8614.3624.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.23-11.16-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.142.124.80
    Depreciation3.881.311.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.242.5210.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.792.883.95
    Other Income0.300.051.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.092.935.61
    Interest2.562.332.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.530.613.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.530.613.47
    Tax0.61--0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.920.613.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.920.613.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.920.613.23
    Equity Share Capital20.1020.1020.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.950.301.61
    Diluted EPS1.950.301.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.950.301.61
    Diluted EPS1.950.301.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 10:17 pm