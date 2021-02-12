Mohit Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.67 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.67 crore in December 2020 up 3.48% from Rs. 43.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2020 up 1287.19% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2020 up 68.47% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2019.

Mohit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Mohit Ind shares closed at 8.05 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)