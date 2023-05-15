Modern Dairies Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.68 crore, up 59.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.68 crore in March 2023 up 59.94% from Rs. 50.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 up 4.12% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2023 up 20.53% from Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2022.

Modern Dairies EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2022.

Modern Dairies shares closed at 26.20 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 119.25% returns over the last 6 months and 216.04% over the last 12 months.