MMP Industries Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.41 crore, up 79.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.41 crore in September 2021 up 79.49% from Rs. 51.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.50 crore in September 2021 up 55.81% from Rs. 4.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.10 crore in September 2021 up 54.2% from Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2020.

MMP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2020.

MMP Industries shares closed at 156.00 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.14% returns over the last 6 months and 115.02% over the last 12 months.